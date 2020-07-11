All apartments in Clermont
1051 SCOTT STREET
1051 SCOTT STREET

1051 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Scott Street, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3/2 in the heart of Clermont. Laundry room hookup for washer and dryer. Refrigerator, Range and microwave. Security system available to tenant. $60.00 Non refundable credit check application fee per person over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
1051 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1051 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 1051 SCOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1051 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1051 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1051 SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 SCOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 1051 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1051 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 SCOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 SCOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
