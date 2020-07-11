3/2 in the heart of Clermont. Laundry room hookup for washer and dryer. Refrigerator, Range and microwave. Security system available to tenant. $60.00 Non refundable credit check application fee per person over the age of 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1051 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
1051 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1051 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 1051 SCOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1051 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.