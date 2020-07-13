/
apartments with pool
131 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
49 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
4 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
264 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 S Grand Hwy
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
~2/2~S Grand Hwy~Hillside Villas~Spacious End Unit & Close to the Pool! - This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Legends
3839 Beacon Ridge Way
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Verde Ridge
403 Balboa Blvd
403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2752 sqft
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Summit Greens
911 WOLF CREEK
911 Wolf Creek Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
Priced to rent quickly! Rent includes:24 hr manned sec gate, basic cable, all yard maintenance and all clubhouse facilities. Walk up paver sidewalk & driveway, past mature landscaping.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Legends
1451 LAKEMIST LN
1451 Lakemist Lane, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3138 sqft
Listing Agent: Pedro Martins pmartinsre@gmail.com 407-747-8907 - Avid Golfer? Simply Want THE BEST VIEW.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hartwood Reserve
3452 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3452 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3459 sqft
Gorgeous executive home located in the beautiful gated community of Hartwood Reserve. This large home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, screen enclosed salt water pool with water feature, a three car garage and more.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greater Hills
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Palisades
10643 Spring Lake Drive
10643 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3428 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
17436 Chateau Pine Way
17436 Chateau Pine Way, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Gated Guarded Community in Clermont - A Beautiful 24 hours guarded community to call home, this charming two-story townhome with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage is available for immediate move-in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
13302 Monet Ct
13302 Monet Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
13302 Monet Ct Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7966 Wood Sage Drive
7966 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
2634 sqft
Newer 6/3 Corner Lot Located In Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
