Last updated June 13 2020

98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL

Finding an apartment in Clermont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1623 Nightfall
1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2037 sqft
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
2976 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
403 Balboa Blvd
403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2752 sqft
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
12151 Woodglen Circle
12151 Woodglen Circle, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1104 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Clermont, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,104sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
878 High Pointe Circle
878 High Pointe Circle, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,958
2018 sqft
Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house in sought after Oviedo. Large living room and dining rooms with a lovely sitting area as well. The kitchen has a natural gas stainless steel range for those that like that flame to cook.

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5765 Mangrove Cove Dr
5765 Mangrove Cove Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2042 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDS HOME !! WINTER GARDEN!! - Welcome to Orchird Hill in Winter Garden!!! Spacious home available early May.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
15701 Signature Drive - 1077 Available 07/04/20 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 Stone Arrow Ct
1540 Stone Arrow Court, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3179 sqft
welcome to OAKLAND TRAIL 5 BEDROOM 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design.
City Guide for Clermont, FL

Clermont is home to several well-known residents, including gymnast Brandy Johnson, actor Jeff Chase, and track star Veronica Campbell-Brown.

Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clermont, FL

Finding an apartment in Clermont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

