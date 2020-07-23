162 Apartments for rent in Lake County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 11:58 PM
3 Units Available
Silver Lake Estates
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
50 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
23 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
13 Units Available
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community features newly constructed homes with keyless entry and private patios. Residents enjoy the swimming pool, fitness center and recreation room. The green community is convenient to Walmart Supercenter and Summer Bay Resort.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
8 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
$
5 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,298
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 03:19 PM
$
11 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
263 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 10 at 08:36 PM
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1048 Vanderbilt Dr.
1048 Vanderbilt Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2320 sqft
1048 Vanderbilt Dr. Available 07/27/20 Large 2 Story Home in Eustis - Large 4.2.5 with a den, formal Dining, Family Room. Double pantry in kitchen. Ceramic and wood floors through out. Wash and dryer included but not warranted.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1310 Vine Street
1310 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1208 sqft
2/1 Duplex For Rent at 1310 Vine Street Leesburg, FL 34748 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 1310 Vine Street Leesburg, FL 34748; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3305 White Blossom Lane
3305 White Blossom Lane, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2530 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious home near schools and shopping - Property Id: 320193 This large 4 bedroom home is just perfect for the growing family that needs to spread out. There is also a bonus room on second floor for relaxing or working areas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1023 Birchwood Ct Apt 2
1023 Birchwood Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
966 sqft
3 bed 1 bath - Section 8 excepted 3 bed 1 bath in Leesburg. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971421)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
935 Belle Oak Drive
935 Belle Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Don't miss this spacious 3/2 home in Leesburg - This home is ready for move-in by the end of July. Great floor plan. Very spacious and feels larger than it is with the vaulted ceilings. Breakfast nook and dining room. Includes the washer and dryer.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37450 SR 19
37450 Florida Highway 19, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
981 sqft
37450 SR 19 Available 09/01/20 2/1 Private Home in Heart of Umatilla! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house fully enclosed with privacy fence! Tile floors throughout, laundry room, and oversized master bedroom. Open kitchen/living room. (RLNE5965966)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1316 Longville Circle
1316 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1906 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 4/2 Home - Property Id: 317186 Beautiful spacious home with Formal Living, Dining, and Family rm, Kitchen with Bar. Brand new tile flooring and verticals throughout the home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2503 Limewood Ave
2503 Limewood Avenue, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful Park Model - Property Id: 167337 12 month minimum lease furnished manufactured laundry on site off-street parking First month, last month and security Deposit due at time of lease. No pets and No smoking.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2676 Grand Central Ave
2676 Grand Central Ave, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3/2 Home Located in Verandah Park - Tavares is Available Now! - Beautiful Brand New 3/2 Home Located in Verandah Park - Tavares is Available Now! This spacious never lived in, open concept ,split floor plan home, includes a
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
710 N. Sinclair Ave
710 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
815 sqft
Excellent 2/1 Apt in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS!
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4854 Waters Gate Dr
4854 Waters Gate Drive, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1927 sqft
Gated community - 3.2 great neighborhood- community pool - Beautiful gated community huge lanai that can be open screens or closed with window . A great Florida room Fenced in back yard Pets welcome $250 Non Refundable pet fee go to global2move.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 Unser Street North Lake
1716 North Unser Street, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1334 sqft
1716 Unser Street North Lake Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 1716 N. Unser Street Mount Dora, FL 32757 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single family home, Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and Air. Please call to arrange a showing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Lake County area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Lake-Sumter State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, and Daytona Beach have apartments for rent.
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL