Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clermont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Legends
1 Unit Available
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE
1620 Kennesaw Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3817 sqft
Lease this Executive 4 bedroom/ 5 full bathroom salt-water POOL home, situated on the 10th Fairway in LEGENDS, a gated community with a guard, with a direct view of the pool/ green's and pond is simple perfection- very peaceful! Over 3,800 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3500 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3500 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2635 sqft
Nice Single Family Home in Gated Community with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center access. All Ground Maintenance included. All Appliances included. Great location near the Clermont / Winter Garden border.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8019 John Hancock Dr.
8019 John Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2843 sqft
Great House in Winter Garden! - This is a Spacious and beautiful one story home featuring 3 bedrooms . Home has title in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. All appliance are included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5765 Mangrove Cove Dr
5765 Mangrove Cove Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2042 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDS HOME !! WINTER GARDEN!! - Welcome to Orchird Hill in Winter Garden!!! Spacious home available early May.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
15701 Signature Drive - 1077 Available 07/04/20 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10055 Verse Alley
10055 Verse Aly, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2023 sqft
New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16246 Ravenna Ct.
16246 Ravenna Court, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3793 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished House! - This is an unbelievable opportunity - High end finishes throughout, a true modern masterpiece. You'll have to see it to believe this taste of Italy and the Tuscan Spirit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15782 Citrus Grove Loop
15782 Citrus Grove Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2003 sqft
4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1
15918 Marina Bay Dr, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1804 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. kitchen with brand new appliances, island and lighted pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Clermont, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clermont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

