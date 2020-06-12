/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
215 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL
Lost Lake
63 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.
1 Unit Available
1623 Nightfall
1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views.
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
456 DAGAMA DRIVE
456 Dagama Drive, Clermont, FL
Verde Ridge- If living comfortable in a beautiful community is important, this is the home for you! Spacious 2 story 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. On the first floor you will find a formal dining room and wonderful family room off the kitchen.
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
324 Nautica Mile
324 Nautica Mile Drive, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2148 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with many upgrades. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with Granite counter tops. All stainless appliances,cultured marble in bathroom. Up-graded washer and dryer.Installation of 2" white faux blinds fully included.
Legends
1 Unit Available
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE
1620 Kennesaw Drive, Clermont, FL
Lease this Executive 4 bedroom/ 5 full bathroom salt-water POOL home, situated on the 10th Fairway in LEGENDS, a gated community with a guard, with a direct view of the pool/ green's and pond is simple perfection- very peaceful! Over 3,800 sq. ft.
Legends
1 Unit Available
1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE
1065 Lattimore Drive, Clermont, FL
Beautiful home located in the beautiful community of Legends Golf & Country, right next to highway 27, this home has been renovated and it looks astonishing, see it for yourself!
Legends
1 Unit Available
3839 BEACON RIDGE WAY
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3500 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3500 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
Nice Single Family Home in Gated Community with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center access. All Ground Maintenance included. All Appliances included. Great location near the Clermont / Winter Garden border.
Southern Fields
1 Unit Available
3096 TOBAGO AVENUE
3096 Tobago Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW for quick move-in. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the lovely neighborhood of Southern Fields. A welcoming entry into the large living space and open kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized with walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
1248 S GRAND HIGHWAY
1248 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
923 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom mid-century home located conveniently near area shopping, restaurants, and major roadways. This home boasts hardwood floors, large back yard, utility room with washer & dryer hookups and so much more.
1 Unit Available
725 ROANE ROAD
725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors, bathroom and newly installed monitored security system. You will enjoy the abundance of outdoor space.
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
403 Balboa Blvd
403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs.
Lost Lake
1 Unit Available
2722 EAGLE LAKE DRIVE
2722 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL
This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom basement home located in beautiful Lost Lake Reserve, is the perfect location for any family. With the elementary, Middle, and High School all just right around the block it is easy for everyone to get off to school.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont
Greater Hills
1 Unit Available
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
12151 Woodglen Circle
12151 Woodglen Circle, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1104 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Clermont, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,104sqft.
