Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Ashton Chase

16400 Nelson Park Dr · (352) 436-8172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL 34714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-304 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 19-303 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 3-305 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-208 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Ashton Chase Apartments in Clermont, FL, where you can enjoy everyday resort-style living! Living here is THE place to be in Clermont and our beautiful community is the talk of the town!\n\nOur community offers plenty of resort-style amenities to keep you happy. Ashton Chase Apartments offers residents with a brand new state-of-the-art fitness center with flat screen televisions and a Kids Korner. You will also have the luxury of relaxing by the sparkling resort-style pool or lounge under the new breezy lanai. You'll enjoy the free poolside Wi-Fi we offer to residents. Sip coffee or enjoy a snack in our brand-new Internet Caf or Business Center. You can watch your children play at the new expanded playground. Our community offers pet friendly apartments in Clermont and even features a Paw Park so you can bring your dog out for some exercise or to make new friends.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300- 500
limit: 2
rent: $20-30/Apartment
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: First come first serve or reserved parking.
Storage Details: Laundry room
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Chase have any available units?
Ashton Chase has 4 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashton Chase have?
Some of Ashton Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Chase is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Chase offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Chase offers parking.
Does Ashton Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Chase have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Chase has a pool.
Does Ashton Chase have accessible units?
Yes, Ashton Chase has accessible units.
Does Ashton Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashton Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashton Chase has units with air conditioning.
