Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Ashton Chase Apartments in Clermont, FL, where you can enjoy everyday resort-style living! Living here is THE place to be in Clermont and our beautiful community is the talk of the town!



Our community offers plenty of resort-style amenities to keep you happy. Ashton Chase Apartments offers residents with a brand new state-of-the-art fitness center with flat screen televisions and a Kids Korner. You will also have the luxury of relaxing by the sparkling resort-style pool or lounge under the new breezy lanai. You'll enjoy the free poolside Wi-Fi we offer to residents. Sip coffee or enjoy a snack in our brand-new Internet Caf or Business Center. You can watch your children play at the new expanded playground. Our community offers pet friendly apartments in Clermont and even features a Paw Park so you can bring your dog out for some exercise or to make new friends.