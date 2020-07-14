Ashton Chase

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300- 500
limit: 2
rent: $20-30/Apartment
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: First come first serve or reserved parking.
Storage Details: Laundry room
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.