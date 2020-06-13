/
furnished apartments
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Signature Lakes
6206 Point Hancock Dr
6206 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3177 sqft
6206 Point Hancock Dr Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED - GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED , this is what you've been waiting for, just move in...
Bella Collina
16246 Ravenna Ct.
16246 Ravenna Court, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3793 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished House! - This is an unbelievable opportunity - High end finishes throughout, a true modern masterpiece. You'll have to see it to believe this taste of Italy and the Tuscan Spirit.
15383 SUGAR CITRUS DRIVE
15383 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2798 sqft
NEWER built, FULLY FURNISHED!! Awesome appliances, stunning decoration and incomparable LOCATION!. Community located in Hamlin Area, very close to the main intersection of Hamlin Groves Trail and New Independence Pkwy.
Skiing Paradise
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.
Montverede
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.
10928 SPANISH OAK DRIVE
10928 Spanish Oak Drive, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Mother-in-Law House offering a view of 10 acres of land with a natural pond in the backyard - beautifully located in a private country setting.
7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE
7515 Lake Albert Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1910 sqft
Beautiful single family home 3 beds and 2 baths + Den/Library/Office FULLY FURNISHED in the Lake Burden South Community, with a lot of UPGRADES, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced, pretty landscaping.
11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL
11919 Gold Creek Trail, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3102 sqft
Furnished 4/3.5 with pond view. The kitchen comes with SS appliances, granite counter-tops, outside screened in lanai and a fenced in backyard.
1605 TRANQUIL AVE
1605 Tranquil Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
BRAND NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in SERENITY AT SILVER CREEK, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1653 Retreat Cir
1653 Retreat Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1655 Retreat Cir
1655 Retreat Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
Signature Lakes
6554 PASTURELANDS PLACE
6554 Pasturelands Place, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Community of Independence. Furnished Townhome, Three Bedrooms, Two and one half baths. Kitchen opens with breakfast bar opens to family room, separate living and dining rooms.
14430 DESERT HAVEN STREET
14430 Desert Haven Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
2067 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story town home with 2 car garage. This property is located in the gated community of Oasis Cove. Large open floor plan with master on the first floor. Screened in back patio with small back yard.
