Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court trash valet business center

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge in Clermont, Florida is sure to impress! Our community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and private one bedroom carriage homes. We offer all the comforts and conveniences you deserve in your new home. Experience the extraordinary. The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge features stylish interiors with chef inspired kitchens, private patios and breathtaking views. Soak up the sun at our resort style pool and outdoor living area. Enjoy our spa retreat, game lounge and fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community, featuring a dog park perfect for your pets to romp and play. The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge is conveniently located, with easy access to the National Training Center (NTC), South Lake Hospital, Highway 27 and the Florida Turnpike. Minutes from great shopping, restaurants, parks and cycling trails. Come ...