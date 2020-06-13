101 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with balcony
1 of 13
1 of 39
1 of 48
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 30
Clermont is home to several well-known residents, including gymnast Brandy Johnson, actor Jeff Chase, and track star Veronica Campbell-Brown.
Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clermont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.