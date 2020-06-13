Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
734 S GRAND HIGHWAY
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
2976 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Hills
1 Unit Available
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16246 Ravenna Ct.
16246 Ravenna Court, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3793 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished House! - This is an unbelievable opportunity - High end finishes throughout, a true modern masterpiece. You'll have to see it to believe this taste of Italy and the Tuscan Spirit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
City Guide for Clermont, FL

Clermont is home to several well-known residents, including gymnast Brandy Johnson, actor Jeff Chase, and track star Veronica Campbell-Brown.

Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clermont, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clermont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

