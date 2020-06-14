29 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Legends
1 Unit Available
3839 BEACON RIDGE WAY
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1248 S GRAND HIGHWAY
1248 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
923 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom mid-century home located conveniently near area shopping, restaurants, and major roadways. This home boasts hardwood floors, large back yard, utility room with washer & dryer hookups and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Montverede
1 Unit Available
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.
Results within 10 miles of Clermont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8168 Boat Hook Loop 728
8168 Boat Hook Loop, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1449 sqft
Amy Toro Condo - Property Id: 130694 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130694 Property Id 130694 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790927)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clermont, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clermont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

