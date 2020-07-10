/
apartments with washer dryer
101 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
52 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
3 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
264 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Indian Hills
442 W BROOME STREET
442 West Broome Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUSTOM 3/2 duplex located in downtown CLERMONT just blocks from the Clermont bike/walk trail.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Regency Hills
2735 KINGSTON RIDGE DRIVE
2735 Kingston Ridge Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely One Story 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Home on a 1/4 Acre Lot with no Rear Neighbors. Home has a Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, and Breakfast Nook all open to the spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters and Wood Cabinets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Verde Ridge
403 Balboa Blvd
403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2752 sqft
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Greens
911 WOLF CREEK
911 Wolf Creek Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
Priced to rent quickly! Rent includes:24 hr manned sec gate, basic cable, all yard maintenance and all clubhouse facilities. Walk up paver sidewalk & driveway, past mature landscaping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Legends
1451 LAKEMIST LN
1451 Lakemist Lane, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3138 sqft
Listing Agent: Pedro Martins pmartinsre@gmail.com 407-747-8907 - Avid Golfer? Simply Want THE BEST VIEW.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
960 LAKEFRONT VILLAGE DRIVE
960 Lakefront Village Dr, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Lovely 3 story TOWNHOUSE in desirable CLERMONT neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage, ALL NEW! Garage and entry on main floor, kitchen/living room/dining/guest bath on 2nd floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on 3rd floor.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
13302 Monet Ct
13302 Monet Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
13302 Monet Ct Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7966 Wood Sage Drive
7966 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
2634 sqft
Newer 6/3 Corner Lot Located In Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Lake Avalon Groves
8167 Mosaic Lane
8167 Mosaic Ln, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, Brand New 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Ravenna Winter Garden! - Brand new construction town home located in Winter Garden in the Ravenna town home community! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Avalon Groves
9542 Bolero Road
9542 Bolero Rd, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3224 sqft
NEW PRICE!!MOVE IN NOW!! NEW 2 story 4 bed 3.5 bath HM in Waterleigh Winter Garden!! - Rent: $3,200 Deposit: $4,800 New construction breathtaking two story 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths open floor plan with attached 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1631 Sherbourne Street
1631 Sherbourne Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1709 sqft
1631 Sherbourne Street Available 08/04/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in Stone Creek, Winter Garden! - Spacious 3/2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Tucker Oaks
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the FL turnpike, the 429 and 408, about
