Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with garage

Clermont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
456 DAGAMA DRIVE
456 Dagama Drive, Clermont, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3499 sqft
Verde Ridge- If living comfortable in a beautiful community is important, this is the home for you! Spacious 2 story 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. On the first floor you will find a formal dining room and wonderful family room off the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Legends
1 Unit Available
3839 BEACON RIDGE WAY
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3500 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3500 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2635 sqft
Nice Single Family Home in Gated Community with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center access. All Ground Maintenance included. All Appliances included. Great location near the Clermont / Winter Garden border.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Southern Fields
1 Unit Available
3096 TOBAGO AVENUE
3096 Tobago Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW for quick move-in. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the lovely neighborhood of Southern Fields. A welcoming entry into the large living space and open kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized with walk-in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lost Lake
1 Unit Available
2722 EAGLE LAKE DRIVE
2722 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2428 sqft
This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom basement home located in beautiful Lost Lake Reserve, is the perfect location for any family. With the elementary, Middle, and High School all just right around the block it is easy for everyone to get off to school.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Hills
1 Unit Available
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palisades
1 Unit Available
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2844 sqft
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE
3100 Ambersweet Place, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
NESTLED AMONG ROLLING HILLS AND THE SPARKLING LAKES OF CLERMONT When you pass through the gates of Waterbrooke, you will quickly be struck by the unique architectural details that make this community so impressive.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
960 LAKEFRONT VILLAGE DRIVE
960 Lakefront Village Dr, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Lovely 3 story TOWNHOUSE in desirable CLERMONT neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage, ALL NEW! Garage and entry on main floor, kitchen/living room/dining/guest bath on 2nd floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on 3rd floor.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1847 Portcastle Cir
1847 Portcastle Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1857 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 - Two Story Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Winter Garden! Conveniently located near Highway 429, and Winter Garden Village shopping center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
15701 Signature Drive - 1077 Available 07/04/20 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
City Guide for Clermont, FL

Clermont is home to several well-known residents, including gymnast Brandy Johnson, actor Jeff Chase, and track star Veronica Campbell-Brown.

Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clermont, FL

Clermont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

