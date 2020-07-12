Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL with parking

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
49 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
4 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
264 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Skyridge Valley
363 Sky Valley St
363 Sky Valley Street, Clermont, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,300
4062 sqft
7/4 Sky Valley St.~Skyridge Valley~LARGE & LOVELY! - Beautiful 2-story 7 bedroom 4 bath home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floors in formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Family Room and Eat-in-Kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1498 SUNSET VILLAGE BOULEVARD
1498 Sunset Village Boulevard, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2033 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Centrally located in Sunset Village. This well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you and your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Greens
911 WOLF CREEK
911 Wolf Creek Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
Priced to rent quickly! Rent includes:24 hr manned sec gate, basic cable, all yard maintenance and all clubhouse facilities. Walk up paver sidewalk & driveway, past mature landscaping.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Carroll St
141 Carroll Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1591 sqft
141 Carroll St Available 08/16/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Bungalow - Water, Gas and Pest Control are INCLUDED in Monthly Rent - Located within walking distance of Downtown Clermont and Clermont Waterfront Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Legends
1451 LAKEMIST LN
1451 Lakemist Lane, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3138 sqft
Listing Agent: Pedro Martins pmartinsre@gmail.com 407-747-8907 - Avid Golfer? Simply Want THE BEST VIEW.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hartwood Reserve
3452 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3452 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3459 sqft
Gorgeous executive home located in the beautiful gated community of Hartwood Reserve. This large home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, screen enclosed salt water pool with water feature, a three car garage and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greater Hills
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE
3100 Ambersweet Place, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
NESTLED AMONG ROLLING HILLS AND THE SPARKLING LAKES OF CLERMONT When you pass through the gates of Waterbrooke, you will quickly be struck by the unique architectural details that make this community so impressive.

Last updated March 28 at 10:57pm
1 Unit Available
201 E SUMTER STREET
201 East Sumter Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
993 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath unit is now available for rent.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
960 LAKEFRONT VILLAGE DRIVE
960 Lakefront Village Dr, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Lovely 3 story TOWNHOUSE in desirable CLERMONT neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage, ALL NEW! Garage and entry on main floor, kitchen/living room/dining/guest bath on 2nd floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on 3rd floor.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
107 SUMMERHILL COURT
107 Summerhill Court, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
Come check out this great home nestled in the heart of Minneola. This 3-bedroom/2-bath home has an open floor plan and a one car garage under air.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
City Guide for Clermont, FL

Clermont is home to several well-known residents, including gymnast Brandy Johnson, actor Jeff Chase, and track star Veronica Campbell-Brown.

Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clermont, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clermont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

