1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lost Lake
62 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Montverede
1 Unit Available
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.
Results within 10 miles of Clermont
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
958 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
771 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10928 SPANISH OAK DRIVE
10928 Spanish Oak Drive, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Mother-in-Law House offering a view of 10 acres of land with a natural pond in the backyard - beautifully located in a private country setting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE
14619 Casita Rdg, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
7833 CROSSWATER TRAIL
7833 Crosswater Trail, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
813 sqft
$500 CREDIT IF APPLY BEFORE June 10, 2020. Beautiful one bedroom apartment. Gated community. Pool, Gym, recreation facilities. A rated schools. Walking distance to Publix and Westside shopping center. Terms and conditions apply.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
1624 NORFOLK COURT
1624 Norfolk Court, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
250 sqft
Large Private Master bedroom with its own entrance. Power, Water, Cable, and Internet included in the monthly rent. Mini refrigerator, Electrical cook top, and microwave also included. Great community pool with a playground.
