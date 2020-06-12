/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lake Highlands North
27 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1021 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lost Lake
62 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Results within 5 miles of Clermont
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
35 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1568 Scarlett Oak Loop Unit 66A
1568 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
*2/2 in Winter Garden* - 2 bedroom 2 bath TH with a 1 car garage located in a gated community! All major appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. W/D hook-ups in inside utility room. Carpet and tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1531 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
*** Beautiful Winter Garden Condo Available Now *** Entire unit has been freshly painted and is ready for a new tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16533 LOWRY ROAD
16533 Lowry Road, Montverde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Cozy, newly refurbished lakefront home on Lake Florence. Off season monthly rental available May through September. Weekly or 3 day short stay may also be available. Ski boat rental available - Inquire . Walking distance to Montverde Academy.
Results within 10 miles of Clermont
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
17 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1132 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1257 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
