Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1522 MALON BAY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1522 MALON BAY DRIVE
1522 Malon Bay Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1522 Malon Bay Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms, lovely formal living room and dining, huge island kitchen and family room. Lawn is included..small dog under 35 lbs allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have any available units?
1522 MALON BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1522 MALON BAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 MALON BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
