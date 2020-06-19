All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1522 MALON BAY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1522 MALON BAY DRIVE

1522 Malon Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Malon Bay Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms, lovely formal living room and dining, huge island kitchen and family room. Lawn is included..small dog under 35 lbs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

