Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1447 Sophie Blvd

1447 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1447 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
Sussex Place - This 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home offers 1087 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, tile throughout, split floor plan, eating space in kitchen, living/dining room combo, and fresh paint. Great location!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1195. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4711627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Sophie Blvd have any available units?
1447 Sophie Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1447 Sophie Blvd have?
Some of 1447 Sophie Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Sophie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Sophie Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Sophie Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1447 Sophie Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1447 Sophie Blvd offer parking?
No, 1447 Sophie Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1447 Sophie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Sophie Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Sophie Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1447 Sophie Blvd has a pool.
Does 1447 Sophie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1447 Sophie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Sophie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 Sophie Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Sophie Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1447 Sophie Blvd has units with air conditioning.
