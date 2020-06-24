13642 CANOPUS DRIVE

Amenities

This astonishing FULLY FURNISHED home with a beautiful pool will be AVAILABLE AGAIN on SEPTEMBER FIRST. Exquisite 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 1 bed. apart-studio above the garage with a full bathroom and kitchen. It is located in the quiet AVALON PARK. Enjoy this modern home for $3,550 a month including the whole house and without the apart-suite for $3,550.It has a TV in every room and beautiful furnishings from Italy and Germany. It is located 20 minutes from the airport, near UCF and close to Orlando’s attractions and beaches. It has a beautiful lake view backyard with a big pool with solar panels to heat it, hurricane shutters with automatic control, an outdoor kitchen with fridge and double grill. The suite over the garage has its own kitchen and a complete bathroom. This property has 3 additional storage rooms and a hair salon with equipment include it. In addition, it has an Eco Water System and a central vacuum around the house. The property was recently rented for MTV for Teen Mom2. I ideal for temporal relocation. AVALON PARK is a community in southeast Orlando with a downtown where you can find coffee places, restaurants. As well as the principal groceries shopping stores, gas stations and more. Waterford Lakes Mall plaza is 10 minutes away, with the YMCA is being nearby. It is an amazing place with a lot of parks, fields, courts, and a community pool. Only A-ranked schools in this area. Available to lease for 3, 6 or 12 months. THE PROPERTY WILL BE RENT ONLY FULL FURNITURE.