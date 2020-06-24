All apartments in Alafaya
13642 CANOPUS DRIVE

13642 Canopus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13642 Canopus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This astonishing FULLY FURNISHED home with a beautiful pool will be AVAILABLE AGAIN on SEPTEMBER FIRST. Exquisite 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 1 bed. apart-studio above the garage with a full bathroom and kitchen. It is located in the quiet AVALON PARK. Enjoy this modern home for $3,550 a month including the whole house and without the apart-suite for $3,550.It has a TV in every room and beautiful furnishings from Italy and Germany. It is located 20 minutes from the airport, near UCF and close to Orlando’s attractions and beaches. It has a beautiful lake view backyard with a big pool with solar panels to heat it, hurricane shutters with automatic control, an outdoor kitchen with fridge and double grill. The suite over the garage has its own kitchen and a complete bathroom. This property has 3 additional storage rooms and a hair salon with equipment include it. In addition, it has an Eco Water System and a central vacuum around the house. The property was recently rented for MTV for Teen Mom2. I ideal for temporal relocation. AVALON PARK is a community in southeast Orlando with a downtown where you can find coffee places, restaurants. As well as the principal groceries shopping stores, gas stations and more. Waterford Lakes Mall plaza is 10 minutes away, with the YMCA is being nearby. It is an amazing place with a lot of parks, fields, courts, and a community pool. Only A-ranked schools in this area. Available to lease for 3, 6 or 12 months. THE PROPERTY WILL BE RENT ONLY FULL FURNITURE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have any available units?
13642 CANOPUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have?
Some of 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13642 CANOPUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13642 CANOPUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
