Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

Walter Reed

6939 Georgia Avenue Northwest · (443) 857-2205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6939 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Windows & New Flooring! Rare Gem! - Property Id: 286914

Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The up and coming Brightwood Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents. Featuring a Walk Score of 81 and a Transit Score of 75, Walter Reed Apartments is ideally located just across Georgia Ave from The Parks, a vibrant urban village. This 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center is home to many recreation, dining, and shopping, including a new Whole Foods Market. Other neighbors include the Children's National Health System, U.S. Department of State and Rock Creek Park.

LIVING AT WALTER REED APARTMENTS
Our newly renovated apartment community has a vast array of both luxurious apartment and community amenities awaiting your discovery. We would like to invite you to tour our apartment home and give you the opportunity to see for yourself why living at Walter Reed Apartments is fast becoming the hottest new neighborhood in Northwest DC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286914
Property Id 286914

(RLNE5804875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walter Reed have any available units?
Walter Reed has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Walter Reed have?
Some of Walter Reed's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walter Reed currently offering any rent specials?
Walter Reed isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walter Reed pet-friendly?
Yes, Walter Reed is pet friendly.
Does Walter Reed offer parking?
No, Walter Reed does not offer parking.
Does Walter Reed have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walter Reed does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walter Reed have a pool?
No, Walter Reed does not have a pool.
Does Walter Reed have accessible units?
No, Walter Reed does not have accessible units.
Does Walter Reed have units with dishwashers?
No, Walter Reed does not have units with dishwashers.
