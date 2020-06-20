Amenities

garbage disposal dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

New Windows & New Flooring! Rare Gem!



Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The up and coming Brightwood Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents. Featuring a Walk Score of 81 and a Transit Score of 75, Walter Reed Apartments is ideally located just across Georgia Ave from The Parks, a vibrant urban village. This 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center is home to many recreation, dining, and shopping, including a new Whole Foods Market. Other neighbors include the Children's National Health System, U.S. Department of State and Rock Creek Park.



LIVING AT WALTER REED APARTMENTS

Our newly renovated apartment community has a vast array of both luxurious apartment and community amenities awaiting your discovery. We would like to invite you to tour our apartment home and give you the opportunity to see for yourself why living at Walter Reed Apartments is fast becoming the hottest new neighborhood in Northwest DC

