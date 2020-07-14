All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Slowe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Slowe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Slowe

1919 3rd Street Northwest · (205) 303-1171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
one month free on 13-month lease (Note: net effective rent amount of one month free included in advertised rent price)
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 919-G126 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 412 sqft

Unit 1919-109 · Avail. now

$1,729

Studio · 1 Bath · 389 sqft

Unit 1919-209 · Avail. now

$1,729

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1919-110 · Avail. now

$1,772

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

Unit 1919-213 · Avail. now

$1,789

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 1919-125 · Avail. now

$1,802

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 919-G113 · Avail. now

$2,879

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 1919-329 · Avail. now

$2,972

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 1919-112 · Avail. now

$2,972

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Slowe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
internet access
lobby
valet service
Meet Slowe...
The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.

Named in honor of pioneering teacher, feminist, tennis pro and Howard University’s first Dean of Women, Lucy Diggs Slowe, this new address embodies Miss Slowe’s spirit of innovation – and the spirit of Howard and the entire LeDroit Park neighborhood. For well over a century, this shade-treed enclave has been one of DC’s most progressive settings, focused on knowledge, culture and quiet sophistication. Slowe is the new address that holds all those attributes in high esteem.

Now offering stylish NEW studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. Hurry, lease today and choose between a one year Zipcar or Bikeshare membership.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Move-in Fee, $150 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage $220/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Slowe have any available units?
Slowe has 15 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Slowe have?
Some of Slowe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Slowe currently offering any rent specials?
Slowe is offering the following rent specials: one month free on 13-month lease (Note: net effective rent amount of one month free included in advertised rent price)
Is Slowe pet-friendly?
Yes, Slowe is pet friendly.
Does Slowe offer parking?
Yes, Slowe offers parking.
Does Slowe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Slowe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Slowe have a pool?
No, Slowe does not have a pool.
Does Slowe have accessible units?
Yes, Slowe has accessible units.
Does Slowe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Slowe has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Slowe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Ellington
1301 U St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity