Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator gym green community on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit internet access lobby valet service

Meet Slowe...

The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.



Named in honor of pioneering teacher, feminist, tennis pro and Howard University’s first Dean of Women, Lucy Diggs Slowe, this new address embodies Miss Slowe’s spirit of innovation – and the spirit of Howard and the entire LeDroit Park neighborhood. For well over a century, this shade-treed enclave has been one of DC’s most progressive settings, focused on knowledge, culture and quiet sophistication. Slowe is the new address that holds all those attributes in high esteem.



Now offering stylish NEW studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. Hurry, lease today and choose between a one year Zipcar or Bikeshare membership.