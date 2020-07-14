Amenities
Meet Slowe...
The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Named in honor of pioneering teacher, feminist, tennis pro and Howard University’s first Dean of Women, Lucy Diggs Slowe, this new address embodies Miss Slowe’s spirit of innovation – and the spirit of Howard and the entire LeDroit Park neighborhood. For well over a century, this shade-treed enclave has been one of DC’s most progressive settings, focused on knowledge, culture and quiet sophistication. Slowe is the new address that holds all those attributes in high esteem.
Now offering stylish NEW studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. Hurry, lease today and choose between a one year Zipcar or Bikeshare membership.