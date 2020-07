Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center coffee bar 24hr maintenance lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly yoga

Live among landmarks. On historic Pennsylvania Avenue, halfway between the U.S. Capitol and the White House, is a select group of superlative urban living spaces: The Newseum Residences. Offering exquisite views, unsurpassed luxury and a prime location across "America's Main Street" from the National Mall, The Newseum Residences combines modern sophistication and cutting-edge technology with upscale comfort and convenience.