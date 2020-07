Amenities

Newly renovated 1 Bedroom furnished apartment in the heart of Georgetown. Apartment offers high-end appliances and finishes, soaring ceilings, tons of light, and hardwood floors throughout.Two community rooms with a fireplace,sitting area, laundry, and terrace. Steps to all Georgetown has to offer. Go to: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/730020 . to fill out application