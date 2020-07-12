Neighborhood Guide: Washington

Check out the top neighborhoods in Washington for renting an apartment: Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle - Shaw and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:47 AM
  1. 1. Columbia Heights
    Last updated July 12 at 01:38am
    15 Units Available
    Columbia Heights
    Allegro
    3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $1,766
    512 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,043
    719 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,722
    1011 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:32am
    55 Units Available
    Columbia Heights
    The Clifton
    1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $2,291
    571 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,175
    626 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,875
    851 sqft
  2. 2. Adams Morgan
    Last updated July 12 at 12:31am
    5 Units Available
    Adams Morgan
    The Shawmut
    2200 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $1,495
    365 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,795
    689 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,795
    937 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:31am
    12 Units Available
    Adams Morgan
    Reed Row
    2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $1,944
    435 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,371
    684 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,261
    855 sqft
  3. 3. Logan Circle - Shaw
    Last updated July 12 at 12:32am
    8 Units Available
    Logan Circle - Shaw
    The Mission Apartments
    1350 R St NW, Washington, DC
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $2,485
    656 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,950
    1090 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:32am
    10 Units Available
    Logan Circle - Shaw
    The Hudson and DeSoto
    1425 P St NW, Washington, DC
    1 Bedroom
    $2,595
    715 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,615
    1066 sqft
  4. 4. Dupont Circle
    See all 364 apartments in Dupont Circle
    Last updated July 12 at 02:47am
    38 Units Available
    Dupont Circle
    1500 Mass
    1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $1,490
    456 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,775
    610 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 02:47am
    21 Units Available
    Dupont Circle
    The Flats at Dupont Circle
    2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $1,983
    490 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,381
    711 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,690
    1052 sqft
  5. 5. Capitol Hill
    Last updated July 12 at 12:31am
    71 Units Available
    Capitol Hill
    The Stanton
    816 E St NE, Washington, DC
    Studio
    $1,555
    351 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,125
    430 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,805
    834 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 01:38am
    36 Units Available
    Capitol Hill
    The Lockwood
    1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $2,182
    731 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,145
    1078 sqft
All Neighborhoods
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Adams Morgan
Anacostia
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Benning
Brentwood - Langdon
Brightwood - Manor Park
Brookland
Capitol Hill
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Chevy Chase-DC
Cleveland Park
Columbia Heights
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Dupont Circle
Eckington
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Georgetown
Glover Park
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
H Street-NoMa
Kalorama
Kingman Park
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Logan Circle - Shaw
Mount Pleasant
Mount Vernon Square
Navy Yard
Petworth
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Southwest Employment Area
Southwest - Waterfront
Spring Valley
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Takoma
Trinidad - Langston
U-Street
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Woodley Park
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln