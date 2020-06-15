All apartments in Washington
Monroe House Condos
Monroe House Condos

522 21st St NW · (703) 241-0700
Location

522 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 522 21st #911 NW · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
dogs allowed
Studio located in the heart of Foggy Bottom CALL Lisa at 703-609-2604 ** MOVE IN TODAY ** - Foggy Bottom at its best! This 9th floor Monroe House Large Sunny & Bright Studio located in the heart of Foggy Bottom. Studio boasts wall-to-wall Livingroom windows, space and a full galley kitchen with Dining area Beautiful wood floors and a huge closet. Convenient bike storage and laundry located in building... close to , GW Hospital, World Bank, IM., Metro, Restaurants, Kennedy Center George Washington University, State Department, and so much more!. Rent includes all utilities - Walk Score: 94! In Foggy Bottom, the National Mall is your backyard and the White House is right down the street. This historic neighborhood on the southwest edge of DC sits amid the most famous and beloved landmarks of the nations capital, giving residents one of the most scenic urban environments in the United States Call Lisa-703-609-2604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monroe House Condos have any available units?
Monroe House Condos has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is Monroe House Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Monroe House Condos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monroe House Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Monroe House Condos is pet friendly.
Does Monroe House Condos offer parking?
No, Monroe House Condos does not offer parking.
Does Monroe House Condos have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monroe House Condos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monroe House Condos have a pool?
No, Monroe House Condos does not have a pool.
Does Monroe House Condos have accessible units?
No, Monroe House Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Monroe House Condos have units with dishwashers?
No, Monroe House Condos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Monroe House Condos have units with air conditioning?
No, Monroe House Condos does not have units with air conditioning.
