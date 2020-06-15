Monroe House Condos

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bike storage dogs allowed

Studio located in the heart of Foggy Bottom CALL Lisa at 703-609-2604 ** MOVE IN TODAY ** - Foggy Bottom at its best! This 9th floor Monroe House Large Sunny & Bright Studio located in the heart of Foggy Bottom. Studio boasts wall-to-wall Livingroom windows, space and a full galley kitchen with Dining area Beautiful wood floors and a huge closet. Convenient bike storage and laundry located in building... close to , GW Hospital, World Bank, IM., Metro, Restaurants, Kennedy Center George Washington University, State Department, and so much more!. Rent includes all utilities - Walk Score: 94! In Foggy Bottom, the National Mall is your backyard and the White House is right down the street. This historic neighborhood on the southwest edge of DC sits amid the most famous and beloved landmarks of the nations capital, giving residents one of the most scenic urban environments in the United States Call Lisa-703-609-2604



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3415210)