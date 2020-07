Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking garage lobby gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment living at Maple View Flats is rooted in the past —and poised for the future. Its proud stance near the Anacostia River in this historic DC neighborhood is bolstered by a brilliant combination of ground floor retail and stunning rooftop views of the nation's capitol. What you'll find in between are apartment homes that are all at once sensibly affordable and simply luxurious.



From granite countertops and stainless appliances, to our lobby fireplace and finished courtyard, every detail speaks loud and clear of the steadfast spirit of this vibrant neighborhood. Let our team welcome you home with a warm smile —and settle in with confidence. After all, the future is bright.