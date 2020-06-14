All apartments in Washington
Hendrix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

Hendrix

1326 Florida Avenue Northeast · (202) 868-8809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1326 Florida Ave NE - Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 Florida Ave NE - Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 1326 Florida Ave NE - Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hendrix.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
cable included
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
dog grooming area
internet access
lobby

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Move-in Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: See leasing agent for details
Parking Details: Parking garage $150/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hendrix have any available units?
Hendrix has 3 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Hendrix have?
Some of Hendrix's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hendrix currently offering any rent specials?
Hendrix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hendrix pet-friendly?
Yes, Hendrix is pet friendly.
Does Hendrix offer parking?
Yes, Hendrix offers parking.
Does Hendrix have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hendrix offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hendrix have a pool?
No, Hendrix does not have a pool.
Does Hendrix have accessible units?
No, Hendrix does not have accessible units.
Does Hendrix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hendrix has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

