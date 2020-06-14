Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Move-in Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: See leasing agent for details
Parking Details: Parking garage $150/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.