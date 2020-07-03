Amenities

Welcome to the Chastleton, a historic building located on the corner of 16th Street and R Street in the prestigious neighborhood of Dupont Circle! This spectacular 1 bedroom apartment is conveniently located walking distance the Dupont Circle Metro station, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Safeway, 14th St and Logan Circle! With plenty of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail stores and nightlife , this really is the ideal location to be!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Stainless steel appliances

- New Bosch dishwasher

- White kitchen cabinets

- New washer dryer combo

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Recessed lights

- New HVAC

- Recently renovated bathroom with rain-head shower head

- Spacious bedroom

- Good closet space

- Additional storage above closet

- Ceiling fan in bedroom

- Central AC

- Rooftop with amazing city views

- Ballroom

- Fitness center

- 24 hour front desk

- No pets

- Parking available through building management



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



