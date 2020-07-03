All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Chastleton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Chastleton
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

Chastleton

1701 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1701 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
Welcome to the Chastleton, a historic building located on the corner of 16th Street and R Street in the prestigious neighborhood of Dupont Circle! This spectacular 1 bedroom apartment is conveniently located walking distance the Dupont Circle Metro station, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Safeway, 14th St and Logan Circle! With plenty of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail stores and nightlife , this really is the ideal location to be!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Stainless steel appliances
- New Bosch dishwasher
- White kitchen cabinets
- New washer dryer combo
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Recessed lights
- New HVAC
- Recently renovated bathroom with rain-head shower head
- Spacious bedroom
- Good closet space
- Additional storage above closet
- Ceiling fan in bedroom
- Central AC
- Rooftop with amazing city views
- Ballroom
- Fitness center
- 24 hour front desk
- No pets
- Parking available through building management

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chastleton have any available units?
Chastleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Chastleton have?
Some of Chastleton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chastleton currently offering any rent specials?
Chastleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chastleton pet-friendly?
No, Chastleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Chastleton offer parking?
Yes, Chastleton offers parking.
Does Chastleton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chastleton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chastleton have a pool?
No, Chastleton does not have a pool.
Does Chastleton have accessible units?
No, Chastleton does not have accessible units.
Does Chastleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chastleton has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University