202 Studio Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,305
425 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,998
543 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
574 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Adams Morgan
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,498
446 sqft
What makes Park East Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Coming home will always be the perfect finish to your day when you live at the Park East Apartments, our rental apartments in D.C.
Capitol Hill
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
539 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Logan Circle - Shaw
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
408 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
Mount Vernon Square
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
573 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Columbia Heights
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
662 sqft
Experience urban flair combined with modern features and amenities such as a concierge, clubhouse, media room and guest suite. Apartments are stylish, with granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
H Street-NoMa
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
566 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Columbia Heights
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,595
461 sqft
Located near shops and eateries. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, central air, and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and high ceilings in each home. Ample green space.
Mount Vernon Square
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
524 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Adams Morgan
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
545 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Mount Vernon Square
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
Cambridge is between 12th Street and Thomas Circle. The complex offers a rooftop pool and concierge. Each unit offers dishwashers, granite counters, refrigerators and hardwood floors.
Dupont Circle
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
385 sqft
Located in the trendy 17th Street Corridor, with access to tons of shopping and dining destinations. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Residents of pet-friendly community enjoy on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Dupont Circle
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
Situated in the desirable Dupont Circle neighborhood. Apartments boast oversized windows and Berber carpets. On-site laundry room and fitness center. Residents enjoy living close to 17th Street with its diverse selection of restaurants and bars.
Columbia Heights
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$880
419 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments on Irving Street in Columbia Heights. Hardwood floors, granite counters and on-site laundry. Walking distance to restaurants, boutiques, D.C.'s largest mall and the Metro.
H Street-NoMa
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,852
563 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
H Street-NoMa
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,552
535 sqft
Easy access to Route 50, Interstate 395 and public transportation routes. Upscale living with 24-hour concierge, rooftop entertainment lounge and pool with hot tub. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Logan Circle - Shaw
DeSoto
1445 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
445 sqft
The DeSoto is located in the heart of the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood on P Street NW.
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
467 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Adams Morgan
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,851
435 sqft
All of the conveniences of Jefferson Avenue and Highway 40 are minutes from this community. Property features a resident lounge and 24-hour gym. Select units have private rooftop terraces.
