studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
251 Studio Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
22 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
14 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,771
630 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
8 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
11701 LIVINGSTON RD #208
11701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$2,600
Great looking doctors office on the grounds of Fort Washington Hospital. Office is turnkey and ready for an established doctors office or a great new office to start your growing business. Open parking and easy location.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Deanwood
4607 Hunt Pl Ne
4607 Hunt Place Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,500
4000 sqft
Land parcel for rent at 4607 Hunt Pl NE. Square 5150, Lot 0053. Almost 4,000 square feet of Land Area. Zone R-2. Can be rented for multiple different uses, so use your imagination! Use the automated scheduling link to view showing availability.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
Cozy studio for rent. Includes Murphy Bed, Kitchenette, and Private Full Bathroom.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
15 Units Available
Fort Dupont
336 37TH STREET SE
336 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 336 37TH STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
6000 SOUEID STREET
6000 Soueid Street, Melwood, MD
Studio
$2,300
2462 sqft
The basement is not included. Large colonial 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths! Master suite with soaking tub and sep shower with double vanity sink and ceramic tile flooring, kitchen with breakfast room, separate dining, separate living and family room .
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
530 JURGENSEN PLACE
530 Jurgensen Place, Summerfield, MD
Studio
$2,650
1600 sqft
Meticulously cared for end-unit townhome within walking distance of Morgan Blvd Metro Station. Three levels, 2 full and 2 half baths, this one is sure to wow! Main level hardwood flooring, deck, rear facing two-car garage, and gas cooking.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Springs
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
133 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,998
543 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
71 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,627
533 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
163 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
574 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
2 Units Available
Capitol Hill
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
539 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
3 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
408 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
23 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,294
675 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
74 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
573 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
15 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
566 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
102 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
524 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
37 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
Cambridge is between 12th Street and Thomas Circle. The complex offers a rooftop pool and concierge. Each unit offers dishwashers, granite counters, refrigerators and hardwood floors.
