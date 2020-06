Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Enjoy the privacy of this 2BR/1 1/2 Bath Townhome in Historic Foggy Bottom. FP in Living Room, Renovated kitchen & Baths. Window in Kit with a view of quaint gated backyard. ~ Block to Trader Joe~s, 1 ~ Blocks to Foggy Bottom Metro, GW University and Hospital, Kennedy Center, IFC. State Dept, IMF, Georgetown are close by. Circulator Bus stop close by. Housing Vouchers welcome.