All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 950 24th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
950 24th St
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

950 24th St

950 24th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

950 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20052
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Furnished corporate, vacation, or temporary rental. Month-to-Month.

Centrally-located Foggy Bottom apartments with laundry, full kitchens, and upscale furnishings. 1-3 occupants welcome.

- Month-to-month contract
- Furnished room
- Housekeeping
- Utilities, Wi-Fi, and amenities included
- Fitness Center

With so many things to see and do in D.C., you want to be right in the heart of it all. City highlights like the Kennedy Center, Georgetown, and The White House are all within walking distance. And when these apartments feature full kitchens, in-unit laundry, and spacious floor plans, why would you stay in an ordinary Washington, D.C. hotel?

20 min walk to Lincoln Memorial
5 min walk to Trader Joes
5 min walk to Whole Foods Market
3 min walk to Foggy Bottom-GWU Subway Station
4 min walk to George Washington University Hospital

Please message me with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 24th St have any available units?
950 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 950 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
950 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 950 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 950 24th St offer parking?
No, 950 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 950 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 24th St have a pool?
No, 950 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 950 24th St have accessible units?
No, 950 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 950 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University