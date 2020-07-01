950 24th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym internet access

Furnished corporate, vacation, or temporary rental. Month-to-Month.



Centrally-located Foggy Bottom apartments with laundry, full kitchens, and upscale furnishings. 1-3 occupants welcome.



- Month-to-month contract

- Furnished room

- Housekeeping

- Utilities, Wi-Fi, and amenities included

- Fitness Center



With so many things to see and do in D.C., you want to be right in the heart of it all. City highlights like the Kennedy Center, Georgetown, and The White House are all within walking distance. And when these apartments feature full kitchens, in-unit laundry, and spacious floor plans, why would you stay in an ordinary Washington, D.C. hotel?



20 min walk to Lincoln Memorial

5 min walk to Trader Joes

5 min walk to Whole Foods Market

3 min walk to Foggy Bottom-GWU Subway Station

4 min walk to George Washington University Hospital



Please message me with any questions.