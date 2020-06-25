Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

938 O Street NW - Property Id: 55178



A prime location recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath town house in Logan/Shaw! Close to the metro, convention center, galleries, restaurants, and a block from the O Street Market & Giant Foods. Great for entertaining with a living /dining room combo, first floor powder room, and a kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances.



A double set of French doors lead to a private deck great for grilling and entertaining. The master suite has a walk in closet and master bath with 2 sinks and a glass shower. Another full bath, small bedroom/den, and a utility closet with a Bosch washer and dryer complete the second level.



Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Available now!

