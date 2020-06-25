All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
938 O Street NW
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

938 O Street NW

938 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

938 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
938 O Street NW - Property Id: 55178

A prime location recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath town house in Logan/Shaw! Close to the metro, convention center, galleries, restaurants, and a block from the O Street Market & Giant Foods. Great for entertaining with a living /dining room combo, first floor powder room, and a kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances.

A double set of French doors lead to a private deck great for grilling and entertaining. The master suite has a walk in closet and master bath with 2 sinks and a glass shower. Another full bath, small bedroom/den, and a utility closet with a Bosch washer and dryer complete the second level.

Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Available now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55178
Property Id 55178

(RLNE5678612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 O Street NW have any available units?
938 O Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 O Street NW have?
Some of 938 O Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 O Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
938 O Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 O Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 O Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 938 O Street NW offer parking?
No, 938 O Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 938 O Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 O Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 O Street NW have a pool?
No, 938 O Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 938 O Street NW have accessible units?
No, 938 O Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 938 O Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 O Street NW has units with dishwashers.
