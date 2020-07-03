All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

936 N St NW Unit 4

936 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

936 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
936 N St NW Unit 4 Available 11/05/19 Modern + Bright Two Bedroom Condo in Shaw - Perfectly perched off 9th Street, this spacious condo feels more like a home! With tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, plus the updated kitchen, you will have everything you want! As you enter you find the large living room with loft height windows! Continue pass floating steps to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of wood cabinetry, and stone countertops. Don't miss the half bathroom on the first level, as you head upstairs. One the second level you will find the generous master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large closet. The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space and large windows for natural light. The hall bathroom clean tile work and full-sized tub. A washer/dryer in unit completes this great space!

The location cannot be beat. Three blocks from Logan Circle itself and steps away from all the new amenities in Shaw, you'll never need to leave the neighborhood! Giant is one block over and Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are also nearby for grocery needs. Chaplin's, Convivial, and The Dabney are just some of the great dining options and are all extremely walkable. Lost and Found, The Passenger, and Dacha are convenient and popular neighborhood watering holes. Bus lines abound and the green/yellow line trains are easily caught at nearby Shaw metro or Mount Vernon Square. You are blocks from Chinatown and U Street, as well.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE5202733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 N St NW Unit 4 have any available units?
936 N St NW Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 N St NW Unit 4 have?
Some of 936 N St NW Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 N St NW Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
936 N St NW Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 N St NW Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 N St NW Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 936 N St NW Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 936 N St NW Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 936 N St NW Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 N St NW Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 N St NW Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 936 N St NW Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 936 N St NW Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 936 N St NW Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 N St NW Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 N St NW Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

