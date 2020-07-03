Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

936 N St NW Unit 4 Available 11/05/19 Modern + Bright Two Bedroom Condo in Shaw - Perfectly perched off 9th Street, this spacious condo feels more like a home! With tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, plus the updated kitchen, you will have everything you want! As you enter you find the large living room with loft height windows! Continue pass floating steps to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of wood cabinetry, and stone countertops. Don't miss the half bathroom on the first level, as you head upstairs. One the second level you will find the generous master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large closet. The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space and large windows for natural light. The hall bathroom clean tile work and full-sized tub. A washer/dryer in unit completes this great space!



The location cannot be beat. Three blocks from Logan Circle itself and steps away from all the new amenities in Shaw, you'll never need to leave the neighborhood! Giant is one block over and Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are also nearby for grocery needs. Chaplin's, Convivial, and The Dabney are just some of the great dining options and are all extremely walkable. Lost and Found, The Passenger, and Dacha are convenient and popular neighborhood watering holes. Bus lines abound and the green/yellow line trains are easily caught at nearby Shaw metro or Mount Vernon Square. You are blocks from Chinatown and U Street, as well.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets are welcome!



