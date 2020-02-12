All apartments in Washington
929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007

929 Florida Avenue Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
2BD/2BA plus Den W PARKING - U Street Corridor - 2BD/2BA plus den and parking available at The Floridian Condominium in the thriving U Street Corridor area. Gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel. Entertainer's delight with AMAZING VIEWS of the City and Monument. The building has a roof deck overlooking the neighborhood.

The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. 930 club is around the corner from the building as well as a move theater. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 76 and a bikers score of 88! U Street Metro is .3 miles away (Green and Yellow line) and Dupont Metro is 1.2 miles away (red line). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, 90, 92, 64, 79, 63 and 70. Capital Bike share is in the neighborhood as well as car share options, Zipcar, Hertz, Relay Rides etc.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-
https://youtu.be/nBxZldrD_2c

1 year lease minimum. The application fee is $77 per person. Tenants responsible for Electric and building move fee. The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us for more information and tours. 202-618-1461, texts welcomed!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 have any available units?
929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 have?
Some of 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 currently offering any rent specials?
929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 pet-friendly?
No, 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 offer parking?
Yes, 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 does offer parking.
Does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 have a pool?
No, 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 does not have a pool.
Does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 have accessible units?
No, 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007 does not have units with dishwashers.
