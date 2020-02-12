929 Florida Avenue, NW #7007

Amenities

2BD/2BA plus Den W PARKING - U Street Corridor - 2BD/2BA plus den and parking available at The Floridian Condominium in the thriving U Street Corridor area. Gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel. Entertainer's delight with AMAZING VIEWS of the City and Monument. The building has a roof deck overlooking the neighborhood.



The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. 930 club is around the corner from the building as well as a move theater. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 76 and a bikers score of 88! U Street Metro is .3 miles away (Green and Yellow line) and Dupont Metro is 1.2 miles away (red line). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, 90, 92, 64, 79, 63 and 70. Capital Bike share is in the neighborhood as well as car share options, Zipcar, Hertz, Relay Rides etc.



Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-

https://youtu.be/nBxZldrD_2c



1 year lease minimum. The application fee is $77 per person. Tenants responsible for Electric and building move fee. The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us for more information and tours. 202-618-1461, texts welcomed!!



No Pets Allowed



