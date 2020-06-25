923 North Carolina Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Welcome to the most iconic neighborhood in DC. Built in the 1890 s, this registered historic home was just recently renovated. The largest of two units in the home at just under 2,500 sq. ft. boasts 3-4 bedrooms (depending on how you choose to utilize the space), 2 luxurious bathrooms, and a flex space which could function as the 4th bedroom, an office, a playroom for kids, etcetera. As a semi-attached home (the end unit in a line of brownstone row houses) this home glows with natural light further emphasizing the ample amount of space. The home of an interior designer, you can see the care that has gone into every detail. There is an option to rent the home unfurnished, furnished or partially furnished. The second apartment in the home occupies the first/ground floor and is a separate rental unit. This home is just a few blocks from the metro, grocery shopping, amazing local restaurants, the Smithsonian museums, Capitol, theaters, and more. You won't find a better location in DC. Just check out the walkability:



Entering the home from the ground level you re met with the original staircase that takes you up to the main living areas of the unit or down to the cozy basement. Up the stairs, you'll find a spacious living room with two bay windows looking out on the garden and into the trees bordering the avenue. There is also a gorgeous dining room with built-in butlers pantry, wood burning fireplace, as well as a fully remodeled kitchen with soaring cabinets up to the ceiling, farmhouse sink, and an eye-catching herringbone tiled floor. All the rooms on this level boast 10 ceilings. Both the living room and dining room have a functioning, wood burning fireplaces with period mantels. Other details of note are the original wood floors and gorgeous original stained glass window on the landing.



Two bedrooms, a flexible bonus space, a luxury bathroom, and laundry are on the top level of the house. The master bedroom is large enough for a king bed, has th



