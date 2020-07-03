All apartments in Washington
921 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

921 Potomac Avenue Southeast

921 Potomac Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

921 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy all the historic charm of this Capitol Hill row home and its sleek, modern conveniences--including the vibrant Barrack's Row neighborhood with nationally acclaimed restaurants and every possible service or amenity within walking distance.

DESCRIPTION

Fully-renovated 19th century Capitol Hill row home.
2-bedroom, 1-bath.
Bosch & Electrolux stainless steel, high-efficiency kitchen appliances.
Bosch high-efficiency washer & dryer.
Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinet storage.
Handmade encaustic tile from Mexico in kitchen & bath.
Custom Elfa shelving in both bedroom closets to maximize storage.
Lovely front yard with newly sodded lawn and custom stone planter.
Spacious stone back patio with room for grill, bench, table for six (for example).

Park & community garden across the street.
Unfinished basement for storage.
High-efficiency tankless water heater.
New HVAC & duct work, central heat & air.
New hardwood maple floors.
Minimalist, sleek, honeycomb blinds (down-up or up-down movement) throughout.

TRANSIT

Eastern Market metro - orange/blue/silver lines (6 blocks).
Potomac Ave metro -orange/blue/silver lines (6 blocks).
Navy Yard metro - green line (6 blocks).
Circulator bus stop (1 block).
Capital Hil Bike Share Station (1 block).

NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTIONS

Barrack's Row (3 blocks), Historic Eastern Market (8 blocks), Nationals Stadium (8 blocks), Yards Park (6 blocks), Virginia Ave Community Garden (across the street), Anacostia River Walk (4 blocks), US Capitol Building (1 mile).

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast have any available units?
921 Potomac Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
921 Potomac Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Potomac Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

