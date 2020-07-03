921 Potomac Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy all the historic charm of this Capitol Hill row home and its sleek, modern conveniences--including the vibrant Barrack's Row neighborhood with nationally acclaimed restaurants and every possible service or amenity within walking distance.



DESCRIPTION



Fully-renovated 19th century Capitol Hill row home.

2-bedroom, 1-bath.

Bosch & Electrolux stainless steel, high-efficiency kitchen appliances.

Bosch high-efficiency washer & dryer.

Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinet storage.

Handmade encaustic tile from Mexico in kitchen & bath.

Custom Elfa shelving in both bedroom closets to maximize storage.

Lovely front yard with newly sodded lawn and custom stone planter.

Spacious stone back patio with room for grill, bench, table for six (for example).



Park & community garden across the street.

Unfinished basement for storage.

High-efficiency tankless water heater.

New HVAC & duct work, central heat & air.

New hardwood maple floors.

Minimalist, sleek, honeycomb blinds (down-up or up-down movement) throughout.



TRANSIT



Eastern Market metro - orange/blue/silver lines (6 blocks).

Potomac Ave metro -orange/blue/silver lines (6 blocks).

Navy Yard metro - green line (6 blocks).

Circulator bus stop (1 block).

Capital Hil Bike Share Station (1 block).



NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTIONS



Barrack's Row (3 blocks), Historic Eastern Market (8 blocks), Nationals Stadium (8 blocks), Yards Park (6 blocks), Virginia Ave Community Garden (across the street), Anacostia River Walk (4 blocks), US Capitol Building (1 mile).



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.