92 15th St NE

Amenities
HALF MONTH OFF IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 2/28
1BD/BA CONDO IN CAPITOL HILL
FEATURES
Two walk-in closets
Central A/C
Washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Built in breakfast bar
Fireplace
Pool access
Plenty of space to entertain
LOCATION
Close to Potomac Avenue and RFK metro stations, multiple bus stops and easy access to highways 395 and 295
Conveniently located just minutes from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market/Barracks Row and the H-Street corridor
This condo is perfect for a professional looking for a turn-key rental on the Hill. In Summer, enjoy grilling on your private patio and sunning on the pool deck with friends. In Winter, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace and never lift a finger to shovel snow.
THINGS TO KNOW
Owner pays water/sewer/trash removal
Tenant pays for electricity
On street parking
Well behaved pets are welcome for an additional $50/month
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE4543238)