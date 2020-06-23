All apartments in Washington
92 15th St NE
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

92 15th St NE

92 15th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

92 15th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HALF MONTH OFF IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 2/28

1BD/BA CONDO IN CAPITOL HILL

FEATURES
Two walk-in closets
Central A/C
Washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Built in breakfast bar
Fireplace
Pool access
Plenty of space to entertain

LOCATION
Close to Potomac Avenue and RFK metro stations, multiple bus stops and easy access to highways 395 and 295
Conveniently located just minutes from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market/Barracks Row and the H-Street corridor

This condo is perfect for a professional looking for a turn-key rental on the Hill. In Summer, enjoy grilling on your private patio and sunning on the pool deck with friends. In Winter, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace and never lift a finger to shovel snow.

THINGS TO KNOW
Owner pays water/sewer/trash removal
Tenant pays for electricity
On street parking
Well behaved pets are welcome for an additional $50/month
AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4543238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

