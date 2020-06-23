92 15th St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HALF MONTH OFF IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 2/28



1BD/BA CONDO IN CAPITOL HILL



FEATURES

Two walk-in closets

Central A/C

Washer/dryer

Stainless steel appliances

Hardwood floors

Built in breakfast bar

Fireplace

Pool access

Plenty of space to entertain



LOCATION

Close to Potomac Avenue and RFK metro stations, multiple bus stops and easy access to highways 395 and 295

Conveniently located just minutes from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market/Barracks Row and the H-Street corridor



This condo is perfect for a professional looking for a turn-key rental on the Hill. In Summer, enjoy grilling on your private patio and sunning on the pool deck with friends. In Winter, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace and never lift a finger to shovel snow.



THINGS TO KNOW

Owner pays water/sewer/trash removal

Tenant pays for electricity

On street parking

Well behaved pets are welcome for an additional $50/month

AVAILABLE NOW!



