Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely home is ready for your tenant. Home has been recently updated, to include center island in kitchen, balcony off the back of bedroom, secured building, also security camera that can be monitored through smart phone, washer and dryer, close to restaurants and entertainment. Minutes from Brookland Metro. Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted.