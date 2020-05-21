910 M Street Northwest - 616

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

City dwellers paradise! Located in one of the most sought after condominium buildings in the city, The Whitman. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is one of the largest floorplans in the building and is available furnished or unfurnished. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample storage. The open concept living area and private balcony are great for entertaining. You are steps metro, dining, and shopping and with a walk score of 98 its hard to beat the location. Don't worry about what to do with you car as a dedicated underground parking spot is included! The Whitman features a 24 Hour Concierge, fully equipped fitness center, and club rooms and rooftop pool with amazing panoramic views of the city. The home is available for move in on June 1st.

**** If you're looking for an Executive rental, look no further. This home is available FULLY Furnished for $3,800/mo ***