Home
/
Washington, DC
/
91 NE 14TH STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
91 NE 14TH STREET NE
91 14th St NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
91 14th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE have any available units?
91 NE 14TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 91 NE 14TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
91 NE 14TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 NE 14TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 NE 14TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 NE 14TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
