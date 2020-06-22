All apartments in Washington
906 Quincy South North West

906 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

906 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Get your roomates and come see this one of a kind Row Home in Columbia Heights. Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom row home in Columbia Heights. This home features gleaming hardwoods throughout upper two levels, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, full finished basement with 8 foot ceilings. In addition to the large front porch. There is a Roof Top deck that is stunning. Gas Fireplace and BIG VIEWS included. This home is less than 1 block to metro, sports a walker rating of 99 out of 100, within walking distance of shopping, bars and restaurants to numerous to mention, but if you do drive, there are three off street parking spaces with automatic garage door opener to enter and exit. This one is priced to lease and will not last. Contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Quincy South North West have any available units?
906 Quincy South North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Quincy South North West have?
Some of 906 Quincy South North West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Quincy South North West currently offering any rent specials?
906 Quincy South North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Quincy South North West pet-friendly?
No, 906 Quincy South North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 906 Quincy South North West offer parking?
Yes, 906 Quincy South North West does offer parking.
Does 906 Quincy South North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Quincy South North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Quincy South North West have a pool?
No, 906 Quincy South North West does not have a pool.
Does 906 Quincy South North West have accessible units?
No, 906 Quincy South North West does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Quincy South North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Quincy South North West does not have units with dishwashers.
