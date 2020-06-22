906 Quincy South North West

Amenities

Get your roomates and come see this one of a kind Row Home in Columbia Heights. Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom row home in Columbia Heights. This home features gleaming hardwoods throughout upper two levels, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, full finished basement with 8 foot ceilings. In addition to the large front porch. There is a Roof Top deck that is stunning. Gas Fireplace and BIG VIEWS included. This home is less than 1 block to metro, sports a walker rating of 99 out of 100, within walking distance of shopping, bars and restaurants to numerous to mention, but if you do drive, there are three off street parking spaces with automatic garage door opener to enter and exit. This one is priced to lease and will not last. Contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange viewing.