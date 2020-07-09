906 Evarts Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Sleek, modern 1BD/1BA plus den with premium finishes and in-unit laundry. This gorgeous apartment boasts a modern chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and gas range. Adjacent back porch with room to grill and entertain. Off-street parking included!



Located just steps from various shops and restaurants at Rhode Island Row. 8 minute walk to Rhode Island Metro Station! Close to grocery stores and an easy commute to downtown!



Off-street parking included! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water included! Small pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.



Amenities: Central A/C, Washer and Dryer In-Unit