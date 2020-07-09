All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
906 Evarts Street NE
906 Evarts Street NE

906 Evarts Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

906 Evarts Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Sleek, modern 1BD/1BA plus den with premium finishes and in-unit laundry. This gorgeous apartment boasts a modern chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and gas range. Adjacent back porch with room to grill and entertain. Off-street parking included!

Located just steps from various shops and restaurants at Rhode Island Row. 8 minute walk to Rhode Island Metro Station! Close to grocery stores and an easy commute to downtown!

Off-street parking included! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water included! Small pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.

Amenities: Central A/C, Washer and Dryer In-Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

