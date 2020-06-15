903 Farragut St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0abcf41006 ----

Welcome to your new close to everything home! This beautiful renovation in Petworth must be seen to be believed. Central air, whole house water filter, gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room. Two full baths, one in large basement. Master bedroom has an addition that you could use as your own huge walk in closet or an office space. Lovely front and back porches make it feel like you are living in your own private oasis. Fenced in backyard. Two car parking pad in back!



This one will not last! Schedule a showing today!



NOTE: Two year lease preferred but not required. Dining room table can stay!