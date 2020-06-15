All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 903 Farragut St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
903 Farragut St NW
Last updated April 22 2019 at 9:24 PM

903 Farragut St NW

903 Farragut Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

903 Farragut Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0abcf41006 ----
Welcome to your new close to everything home! This beautiful renovation in Petworth must be seen to be believed. Central air, whole house water filter, gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room. Two full baths, one in large basement. Master bedroom has an addition that you could use as your own huge walk in closet or an office space. Lovely front and back porches make it feel like you are living in your own private oasis. Fenced in backyard. Two car parking pad in back!

This one will not last! Schedule a showing today!

NOTE: Two year lease preferred but not required. Dining room table can stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Farragut St NW have any available units?
903 Farragut St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Farragut St NW have?
Some of 903 Farragut St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Farragut St NW currently offering any rent specials?
903 Farragut St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Farragut St NW pet-friendly?
No, 903 Farragut St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 903 Farragut St NW offer parking?
Yes, 903 Farragut St NW offers parking.
Does 903 Farragut St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Farragut St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Farragut St NW have a pool?
No, 903 Farragut St NW does not have a pool.
Does 903 Farragut St NW have accessible units?
No, 903 Farragut St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Farragut St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Farragut St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University