902 13th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge 3BD/2.5BA Atlas District Home Available October 4th! - Beautifully renovated 3BD/2.5BA house in the heart of the Atlas District available October 4th. Steps to H street's best bars and restaurants, with off-street parking included! One block from streetcar stop and less than a mile from Metro. Huge master bedroom with double closets and attached bath. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and fireplace. Large back patio with grill and large secure parking spot. Easy access to downtown and major highways.



$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets OK subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.



(RLNE5132330)