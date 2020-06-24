All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

902 13th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

902 13th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 3BD/2.5BA Atlas District Home Available October 4th! - Beautifully renovated 3BD/2.5BA house in the heart of the Atlas District available October 4th. Steps to H street's best bars and restaurants, with off-street parking included! One block from streetcar stop and less than a mile from Metro. Huge master bedroom with double closets and attached bath. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and fireplace. Large back patio with grill and large secure parking spot. Easy access to downtown and major highways.

$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets OK subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.

(RLNE5132330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 13th Street NE have any available units?
902 13th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 13th Street NE have?
Some of 902 13th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 13th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
902 13th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 13th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 13th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 902 13th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 902 13th Street NE offers parking.
Does 902 13th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 13th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 13th Street NE have a pool?
No, 902 13th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 902 13th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 902 13th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 902 13th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 13th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
