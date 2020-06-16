901 D Street NE Unit 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard parking bike storage

Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Converted School! Parking Included! - Soaring ceilings, tons of exposed brick, oversized windows, and sleek hardwood flooring are just a few features of this perfect 2 bed 2.5 bath in Stanton Park. The uniqueness of it begins with the building itself, which was completely transformed from a school to the Edmonds School Condominiums. Featuring elegant hardwood flooring, and handsome exposed brick walls; every inch is charming and one of a kind! The first-floor sports a huge living area with an amazing brick arch entry, convenient powder room, a cozy den, and a well-equipped kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, premium gas range, plenty of cabinet space, and a built-in microwave.



As you head upstairs you'll find two bedrooms with large light-filled windows and plenty of closet space. The master, of course, has a stunning ensuite bathroom with a premium tiled walk-in shower, a stand-alone designer tub, and double sink vanity. In-unit washer/dryer rounds out this spectacular unit! The building features a shared outdoor patio and bike storage.



DC entertainment is just a few blocks away on H Street. There you'll find Avery's Bar where you can enjoy drinks on a rooftop, the famous Ben's Chili Bowl for a chili covered half-smoke, and coffee at Jacob's Coffee House. Quench your thirst for knowledge at the nearby Folger Shakespeare Library and Library of Congress! Not far from Eastern Market, you're close to coffee shops, boutique stores, and restaurants galore! Travel across DC or out of the city for a weekend retreat from the nearby Union Station on the Red Line.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for the building's move-in fee, electricity, and gas. Unit includes one off-street parking spot! Pets welcome!



(RLNE5606208)