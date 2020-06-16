All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

901 D Street NE Unit 207

901 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

901 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
bike storage
Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Converted School! Parking Included! - Soaring ceilings, tons of exposed brick, oversized windows, and sleek hardwood flooring are just a few features of this perfect 2 bed 2.5 bath in Stanton Park. The uniqueness of it begins with the building itself, which was completely transformed from a school to the Edmonds School Condominiums. Featuring elegant hardwood flooring, and handsome exposed brick walls; every inch is charming and one of a kind! The first-floor sports a huge living area with an amazing brick arch entry, convenient powder room, a cozy den, and a well-equipped kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, premium gas range, plenty of cabinet space, and a built-in microwave.

As you head upstairs you'll find two bedrooms with large light-filled windows and plenty of closet space. The master, of course, has a stunning ensuite bathroom with a premium tiled walk-in shower, a stand-alone designer tub, and double sink vanity. In-unit washer/dryer rounds out this spectacular unit! The building features a shared outdoor patio and bike storage.

DC entertainment is just a few blocks away on H Street. There you'll find Avery's Bar where you can enjoy drinks on a rooftop, the famous Ben's Chili Bowl for a chili covered half-smoke, and coffee at Jacob's Coffee House. Quench your thirst for knowledge at the nearby Folger Shakespeare Library and Library of Congress! Not far from Eastern Market, you're close to coffee shops, boutique stores, and restaurants galore! Travel across DC or out of the city for a weekend retreat from the nearby Union Station on the Red Line.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for the building's move-in fee, electricity, and gas. Unit includes one off-street parking spot! Pets welcome!

(RLNE5606208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 have any available units?
901 D Street NE Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 have?
Some of 901 D Street NE Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 D Street NE Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
901 D Street NE Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 D Street NE Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 D Street NE Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 901 D Street NE Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 D Street NE Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 901 D Street NE Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 901 D Street NE Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 D Street NE Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 D Street NE Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

