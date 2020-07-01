845 50TH PLACE NE

Amenities
Welcome to this charming 2BR, 2BA semi-detached home located in Deanwood. This property features an open floor plan on the main level, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The upstairs level you will find 2 generous sized bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The basement offers additional space, storage and another full bath. A stackable washer and dryer can also be found in the basement. The backyard has space for entertaining and a parking pad for 1 car. Schedule to view and apply today!