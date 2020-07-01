All apartments in Washington
845 50TH PLACE NE
Last updated March 31 2020

845 50TH PLACE NE

845 50th Place Northeast
Location

845 50th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this charming 2BR, 2BA semi-detached home located in Deanwood. This property features an open floor plan on the main level, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The upstairs level you will find 2 generous sized bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The basement offers additional space, storage and another full bath. A stackable washer and dryer can also be found in the basement. The backyard has space for entertaining and a parking pad for 1 car. Schedule to view and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 50TH PLACE NE have any available units?
845 50TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 50TH PLACE NE have?
Some of 845 50TH PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 50TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
845 50TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 50TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 845 50TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 845 50TH PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 845 50TH PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 845 50TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 50TH PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 50TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 845 50TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 845 50TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 845 50TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 845 50TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 50TH PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.

