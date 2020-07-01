845 50TH PLACE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this charming 2BR, 2BA semi-detached home located in Deanwood. This property features an open floor plan on the main level, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The upstairs level you will find 2 generous sized bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The basement offers additional space, storage and another full bath. A stackable washer and dryer can also be found in the basement. The backyard has space for entertaining and a parking pad for 1 car. Schedule to view and apply today!