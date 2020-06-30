830 New Hampshire Ave, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! 2 Bed 1 Bath with Parking In the Heart of Foggy Bottom!!! - This Bright and Sunny, English Landscaped Rowhouse features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace and 9 foot ceilings. The updated kitchen features gas cooking. There is also a private patio and sitting area.



Private parking in the backyard is accessible from two different streets. There is also a charging station in the parking area for an electric car.



Walking distance to Georgetown, Kennedy Center, Movies!

1 block from Foggy Bottom Metro and Starbucks

2 blocks from Whole Foods, Founding Farmers DC and more!

4 blocks from Trader Joes

2 blocks from George Washington University

2 blocks from access to the 66 and 29



Application fee $60.00

Pet Fees

MRA Fee $25/ month.



