830 New Hampshire Ave, NW

Location! Location! 2 Bed 1 Bath with Parking In the Heart of Foggy Bottom!!! - This Bright and Sunny, English Landscaped Rowhouse features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace and 9 foot ceilings. The updated kitchen features gas cooking. There is also a private patio and sitting area.
Private parking in the backyard is accessible from two different streets. There is also a charging station in the parking area for an electric car.
Walking distance to Georgetown, Kennedy Center, Movies!
1 block from Foggy Bottom Metro and Starbucks
2 blocks from Whole Foods, Founding Farmers DC and more!
4 blocks from Trader Joes
2 blocks from George Washington University
2 blocks from access to the 66 and 29
Application fee $60.00
Pet Fees
MRA Fee $25/ month.
