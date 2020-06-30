All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

830 New Hampshire Ave, NW

830 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

830 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! 2 Bed 1 Bath with Parking In the Heart of Foggy Bottom!!! - This Bright and Sunny, English Landscaped Rowhouse features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace and 9 foot ceilings. The updated kitchen features gas cooking. There is also a private patio and sitting area.

Private parking in the backyard is accessible from two different streets. There is also a charging station in the parking area for an electric car.

Walking distance to Georgetown, Kennedy Center, Movies!
1 block from Foggy Bottom Metro and Starbucks
2 blocks from Whole Foods, Founding Farmers DC and more!
4 blocks from Trader Joes
2 blocks from George Washington University
2 blocks from access to the 66 and 29

Application fee $60.00
Pet Fees
MRA Fee $25/ month.

(RLNE5180272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW have any available units?
830 New Hampshire Ave, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW have?
Some of 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW currently offering any rent specials?
830 New Hampshire Ave, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW is pet friendly.
Does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW offer parking?
Yes, 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW offers parking.
Does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW have a pool?
No, 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW does not have a pool.
Does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW have accessible units?
No, 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 New Hampshire Ave, NW has units with dishwashers.

