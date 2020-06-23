825 F St Ne

Amenities

Fully furnished, split-level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Capitol Hill. This ideally located home is steps from Lincoln Park and the Capitol. Restaurants, shopping, parks, schools and entertainment are blocks from the front door. The property features an open floor plan with exposed brick walls, wood burning fire place and high ceilings. The kitchen which opens into the living room has a gas stove, granite counter tops and all the tools needed for cooking. The spacious living room has two sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. There is a separate office/den on the lower level along with a powder room. The top floor includes two en suite bathrooms for each bedroom and a Juliet balcony off the back bedroom. The master bedroom has a king bed and a full bed is in the 2nd bedroom. This property includes central air conditioning and in unit washer/dryer. Metro Center Station (blue, orange, red lines) is a 6 minute walk. Gallery Place (green, red, yellow lines) and the Arces Metro Stations (yellow and green lines) are each a 7 minute walk. Walk Score: 89 (Very Walkable), Transit Score: 76, Bike Score: 91.