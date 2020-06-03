823 I Street NW

Amenities

Return to the elegant style of the 1940s at The Delano, a newly restored and fully renovated Art Deco building located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Woodley Park - one of Washingtons finest residential neighborhoods. The Delano is just two blocks from the Woodley Park Metro (Red Line), the National Zoo, Rock Creek Park, and many fine restaurants and shops, and is listed as one of Washingtons Best Addresses.



Design Features:

Newly Renovated Units

Separate Dining Area

Oak Parquet Hardwood Floors

High Ceilings



Kitchen Features:

Granite Countertops

Maple Cabinetry

New Appliances

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher



Bathroom Features:

Window in the bathroom

Updated pedestal or vanity sink

Classic white tiles



Green Features:

Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling



Other Features:

Pre-Wired for Cable Television, Multiple Telephone Lines and High Speed Internet Access

24-hour Fitness Center

Garage and Surface Parking Available

Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views

On-site Laundry Facilities



Safety Features:

Controlled Access to Building

Building Common Area Security Cameras



Service Features:

On-site Management

Front Desk Attendant

24-Hour Emergency Service

Valet Laundry and Dry Cleaning Available